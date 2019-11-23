MBPD report says someone broke into car, stole anxiety pills and bank cards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a car, stealing bank cards and prescription anxiety pills.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Logan’s Roadhouse Friday night to a reported car break-in, a police report said.

That’s where police saw a white Hyundai Sonata that had its passenger side window broken into. The owner of the car told police she left it parked behind a row of bushes at around 6 p.m.

When she exited the restaurant at around 8:30 p.m., she said it had been broken into.

Someone stole two purses that were inside the car, the report said. In those purses were five bank cards and five units of Valium.

No suspects were identified.

