MBPD report: Someone snuck through back door of woman’s home and took her wallet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone took a woman’s wallet from her home after sneaking in the back door, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police responded to this incident around 6 p.m. Saturday.

A woman told police she left her wallet sitting on her couch Saturday morning when she ‘stepped outside to speak with a neighbor.’ That was around 11 a.m. Saturday, the report said.

After returning inside, the woman said she cleaned her 1st Avenue South home for several hours.

It wasn’t until just after 5 p.m. that she noticed her wallet was missing, the report said.

After officers arrived, she explained how she left her back door open for her cat and that she believes someone snuck in while she was out talking to her neighbor.

The report said her bank told her one of her debit cards had been used at a Circle K and a McDonalds, where the charges were declined.

Aside from bank cards, the wallet held $280 in cash and her Social Security card.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case.