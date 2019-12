MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, officers are investigating a report of a robbery near the Rack Room Shoes at Broadway at the Beach.

Vest says no injuries have been reported. The call came in at just after 5 p.m., the initial reports say the subject displayed a weapon.

Officers continue to investigate.

