MBPD searches for vandalism suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a person of interest in multiple vandalism cases in the Oak Street area.

The Mount Olive AME Church on Carver Street, the City Services building, the Chamber of Commerce, SAU Insurance office on Oak Street, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are the locations vandalized.

If you have any information please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report numbers 21-000081, 21-000082, 21-000083, 21-000086, and 21-000087.

