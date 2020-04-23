MBPD search for suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Market Common area, MBPD Public Information Officer, Cpl. Tom Vest said.

Investigators have identified Jerrett Nelson Leary, 27, of Socastee, as the suspect and has an active warrant for his arrest, Vest said.

Leary is known to frequent the area and was recently seen riding a bike during daylight hours and the break-ins have happened at night, police said.

Leary was charged in April 2019 in connection with a series of break-ins in the same area. All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, police said.

Anyone with information about Leary is asked to call 843-918-1382 and not to try to apprehend Leary themselves.

Police remind the public to lock their cars and bring valuables inside.