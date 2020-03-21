MBPD: Several in custody following shooting incident Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Several are in custody after a shooting incident Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police executed two search warrants Saturday and took ‘several’ into custody. Their names have not been released yet.

The shooting incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue South and Oak Street, according to Corporal Tom Vest with MBPD. He said one person was taken to the hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.’

One of the search warrants was on the 700 block of 13th Avenue South, and the other one was off Highway 15 at the Sandridge Mobile Home Park, police say.

A viewer sent News13 video of the search warrant off Highway 15.

