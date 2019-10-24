More arrests made in Horry County hemp theft case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – More people have been arrested in an Horry County hemp theft case.

Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department, confirms three more people have been arrested in the case:

Gregory Joseph Ashe

Don Erick Stanley

an unidentified juvenile

Ashe, 20, of Galivants Ferry, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:40 p.m. on October 22, according to booking records. He received a $5,000 bond and was released on October 23 around 4:15 p.m.

Stanley, 20, of Conway, was booked around 2:20 p.m. on October 22, JRLDC booking records show. He was given a $250 bond and remains in the center as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

News13 previously reported that police said thousands of dollars in hemp plants were stolen from a hemp grower in Conway on October 12. A juvenile was arrested.

A man reported his hemp plants were stolen from a field off Highway 65. Police said the man showed them multiple videos and pictures of the suspects.

There had been three reports of theft from the same farm within a week, HCPD said. Plants were uprooted by the suspects and caught on security cameras.

LATEST HEADLINES: