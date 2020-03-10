Mother of Longs brothers killed has ‘no words’ as she mourns the loss of two sons

WAMPEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to get.

“I received a phone call late that night that both of my kids were deceased,” Arlinda Livingston remembered. “I’m hurt. I have no words. I have no feelings. It’s by God’s grace I’m still here and can talk about it.”

She’s talking about her sons Tavon and Shamon. Both were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened after an argument escalated at the Party Shop on Highway 90. A third person was hurt.

Horry County authorities charged Tiyen Stockdale, 20, of Longs, with two counts of murder. He was supposed to have a court appearance Monday morning, but opted out of facing a judge for the initial hearing. He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stockdale | Courtesy: J.Reuben Long

He’s accused of firing the shots that killed the brothers. Their mother describes Tavon and Shamon as funny and lovable, and says they were all very close.

Their deaths have been hard, but the community is supporting the family.

“I didn’t think people loved my children,” Livingston said. “But this showed me my kids had a lot of love. Because it’s a lot love going out to them and I have a lot of support.”

She says she knows the suspect’s family and says she is hurting for his mother.

“The people assured me this morning I got to have a lot of running,” she said. “A lot more days ahead of me. But I’m prepared for whatever God has in store for me… I’m my kids’ voice.”

A court date for Stockdale has not been set at this point. Count on News13 to keep you updated.

Latest Headlines