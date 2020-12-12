MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has made a third arrest in a double homicide case that happened at Allens Food Basket in October.
Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, of Sumter, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to the October homicide.
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked closely with the US Marshal’s Service to locate Hunter in New Jersey and take him into custody.
He was extradited to Myrtle Beach to stand trial for his involvement in the double homicide.
Hunter is the third person charged in the case following the arrests of Samuel Alexander Frye and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr. in October.
This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. The department continues to ask for information from the community.
If you have any information, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Do Christmas displays show bias against the poor and those who don’t celebrate? These neighbors say yes
- MBPD arrest third suspect in double homicide case
- Will you get a white Christmas? Tool lets you plug in your zip code for a forecast
- Surfside Christmas parade Saturday afternoon
- US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday