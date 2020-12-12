MBPD arrest third suspect in double homicide case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has made a third arrest in a double homicide case that happened at Allens Food Basket in October.

Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, of Sumter, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to the October homicide.

Mardave Dawoo Hunter (Courtesy: MBPD)

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked closely with the US Marshal’s Service to locate Hunter in New Jersey and take him into custody.

He was extradited to Myrtle Beach to stand trial for his involvement in the double homicide.

Hunter is the third person charged in the case following the arrests of Samuel Alexander Frye and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr. in October.

This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. The department continues to ask for information from the community.

If you have any information, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

