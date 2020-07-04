MPD: Person in custody after weapon discharge Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody after an investigation of a weapon discharge that took place in the area of 100 N Kings Hwy on Saturday, according to police.
Police arrived to the area after reports of a person fired a handgun after a disturbance in a parking lot around 4:30 a.m., police say.
Draquan Amond Gore, 21, of Kingstree was found an hour later after he fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger that witnesses identified, according to police.
No injures or damages occurred, according to the officers.
Gore is charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Several other people were detained and investigators responded.
