MPD: Person in custody after weapon discharge Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody after an investigation of a weapon discharge that took place in the area of 100 N Kings Hwy on Saturday, according to police.

Police arrived to the area after reports of a person fired a handgun after a disturbance in a parking lot around 4:30 a.m., police say.

Draquan Amond Gore, 21, of Kingstree was found an hour later after he fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger that witnesses identified, according to police.

No injures or damages occurred, according to the officers.

Gore is charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Several other people were detained and investigators responded.

