Police: ‘Multiple’ people hurt in Loris shooting; SLED assisting in investigation

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after multiple people were hurt in a Loris shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Harrelson Ave. in Loris and left ‘multiple’ people hurt, according to Chief Gary Buley with Loris PD.

He said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

It’s still unclear how many were involved. The victims’ conditions are not being released.

