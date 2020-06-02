Murder suspect out on bond charged with 2 new counts of attempted murder in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man, who was released on bond in 2018 for murder charges, now has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in Conway.

Joshua Spain, 27, faces two counts of attempted murder after police say on April 13 he fired gunshots into a home with two occupants on Palmetto Street. That’s in addition to his murder charge in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, of Conway, in 2017.

Spain was released on a $170,000 bond in 2018 for the previous murder charge. The victim’s father expressed his concern at the time about Spain being released on bond.

Another man, James Legette, 23, of Marion, also faces two counts of attempted murder following the Apri 13 shooting at the house on Palmetto Street. Police said when they arrived that night, they found casings on the road and that the house had been shot while two people were inside.

Spain also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Records show he had been arrested before on assault, hit-and-run, weapons, and drug charges.

Both men are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.