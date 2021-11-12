Murrells Inlet man accused of soliciting minors for ‘explicit images’

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man is facing 14 child porn charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Christopher Vernard Enzor, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators got a report from a social media app that led them to Enzor, according to a news release. He’s accused of soliciting two people he believed were minors to send him “sexually explicit images.” He’s also accused of distributing child porn files.

If convicted, Enzor could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Enzor is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon.

Due to the nature of the case, no other information is available.