Murrells Inlet man charged, accused of driving under influence with kids in car, hitting parked cars

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence with two children in the car and hitting two parked cars, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Chad Julian Stewart is charged in the case, Cpl. Collins said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on October 6. A 7-year-old and a 9-year-old were in the car at the time. No injuries were reported.
Stewart, 42, of Murrells Inlet, was booked around 11 a.m. on October 6, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. His charges include driving under the influence- first offense. Bond was set at around $1,242 and he was released around 3:30 p.m. the same day.
