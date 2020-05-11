Murrells Inlet man charged in connection with Friday night stabbing at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a stabbing at the Atlantic View Motel in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

Bernard Maurice King, 50, of Murrells Inlet is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to booking records.

King is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $105,000 bond.

The person stabbed was taken to the hospital and was conscious and breathing, police said Friday.

