Murrells Inlet man facing up to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

Christopher John Fletcher (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man is facing up to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Christopher John Fletcher, 49, was arrested Thursday after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Wilson said.

Fletcher is accused of distributing child pornography.

He is charged with 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and faces up to 10 years on each count if found guilty.

