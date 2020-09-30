Murrells Inlet woman charged with burglary, assault, kidnapping, breaking woman’s finger

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet woman has been charged after deputies say she robbed a store with her hand hidden in her purse as if armed and later allegedly broke a woman’s finger trying to steal her purse.

Dawn Allyson Czaikowski, 38, is accused of entering the Speedway convenience store in Murrells Inlet on the night of Sept. 26, and, with her hand hidden in her purse as if armed with a deadly weapon, demanded cash from the register, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies scoured the community looking for Czaikowski with armed robbery warrants, but she remained on the run. On Tuesday, she was accused of committing another robbery. This time, she allegedly tricked her way in to a woman’s Murrells Inlet home and began to demand money, according to the GCSO.

The woman said when she refused, Czaikowski attempted to run off with her purse, deputies reported. The victim said she struggled to keep the purse, and Czaikowski assaulted her, breaking or dislocating the victim’s finger in the process, as well as ripping her phone cords out of the wall so she could not call 911, GCSO reported.

Czaikowski then fled the scene, deputies said, and the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to notify law enforcement.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies and investigators found Czaikowski at her residence, hiding in a closet to avoid detection. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Charges of Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Strong-Armed Robbery and Kidnapping are being sought in connection with the incident.

Czaikowski remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.