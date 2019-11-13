Murrells Inlet man charged with assault, burglary, stalking while under restraining order

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with assault and battery, burglary and stalking while under a restraining order.

Edward Joseph Gamble, 24, has been charged with assault and battery, first degree, burglary, first degree, stalking, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, and violation of magisterial restraining order. Myrtle Beach police say Gamble had been arrested, released on bond and violated a protection order again by entering a woman’s home on Nov. 5 and assaulting her.

Gamble entered the woman’s home through a window, according to police reports, while there was an active order against him. Police say he “reached into the dwelling, struck the victim in her face, grabbed her by the neck and strangled her.”

The woman told police while Gamble assaulted her, he said “he should beat the life out of her,” according to the report. The assault occurred during the commission of a burglary, police said.

The woman previously had filed assault reports and harassment charges, police said. Gable has two prior convictions of harassment.

Gamble remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $55,464 bond.

