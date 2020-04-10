Myrtle Beach couple facing drug, child neglect charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple was arrested after police say officers found drugs in their home while three children were present.

Police were called to a home in Myrtle Beach on March 15 that was reportedly shot at. When police obtained a search warrant to look for evidence in the shooting, they discovered blood on a bedroom door and closet door inside the bedroom.

Inside a hamper in the bedroom, officers found a black shoe box containing “several plastic bags with substances along with pills,” police said. One bag tested positive for heroin, three bags tested positive for cocaine, one bag tested positive for meth, and one tested positive for crack rocks. The pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Ernest Elijah Lesesne, 25, and Rashine Chavelle Tilbayne, 23, both of Myrtle Beach, were charged with neglect of a child, possession of narcotics and other drug charges.

Lesesne is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond. Tilbayne is also held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.

