Myrtle Beach High School teacher charged with child abuse placed on leave

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach teacher is on administrative leave after being arrested on charges related to child abuse.

Vilma Helena Green, 39, of Myrtle Beach, was booked on June 23 into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges related to the unlawful neglect of a child, according to booking records.

Green, a Spanish teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was placed on administrative leave due to her arrest, according to Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools.

The abuse did not involve her students and did not occur at school, according to police records.

The South Carolina State Board of Education approved an order of summary suspension of her state teaching certificate in July.

“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Green may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under her instruction and that emergency action is required,” the order reads. “After considering the evidence presented by the SCDE, the Chair of the State Board finds that Ms. Green’s educator certificate shall be summarily suspended until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is otherwise resolved.”

Green had been a teacher for more than 16 years, according to the order.

Just cause for the decision to suspend her license is listed as unprofessional conduct, crime against the law and evident unfitness for position for which employed. Her educator license could be permanently revoked by the state board.

In May, police were alerted that Green had hit a child with a stick, slapped them and forced them to eat moldy food, according to arrest records obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request. Green allegedly abused the child over multiple years, and told them they’d be beaten with fiberglass.

The child had injuries to their face, arms, legs and buttocks, according to a police report.

Ross Everett Green, 42, of Myrtle Beach, was also booked on three charges related to unlawful neglect of a child. An arrest warrant states that he was aware of the abuse.