Myrtle Beach man accused in series of thefts from cars in city, Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused in a series of thefts from cars in Myrtle Beach and across Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Joseph Allen Olszowka, 42, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police. He’s accused in nine break-ins and thefts in the Myrtle Beach area on Midiron Court, Calhoun Road, North Kings Highway, Wildwood Trail, and Jefferson Place, according to warrants.

Courtesy: Google Maps

Myrtle Beach police began the investigation Feb. 12 and identified Olszowka and a woman as the suspects using private and city surveillance cameras. No details about the second suspect were provided.

A search warrant was executed March 10 on his hotel room at the Vancouver Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard and several of the stolen items were found in the room, according to police.

Olszowka was charged with nine counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, shoplifting, possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, second offense, and attempting to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $160,000 bond as of Monday evening.