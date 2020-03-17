Myrtle Beach man accused of lewd act against 11-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of a lewd act against an 11-year-old girl.

Juan Jose Rodriguez-Esquivel was arrested Sunday in the 1100 block of N. Oak Street on a charge of “lewd act, committing or attempting lewd act upon child under 16,” according to Myrtle Beach police.

Juan Jose Rodriguez-Esquivel (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

An arrest warrant says the victim reported that around December 31, 2009, Esquivel began touching her inappropriately. A witness reported she observed Esquivel inappropriately touching the girl, who was 11-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

Booking records for Esquivel, 37, of Myrtle Beach, says he was booked around 8:28 p.m. on Sunday and remains in the center pending bond.

