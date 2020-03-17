Myrtle Beach man accused of lewd act against 11-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of a lewd act against an 11-year-old girl.
Juan Jose Rodriguez-Esquivel was arrested Sunday in the 1100 block of N. Oak Street on a charge of “lewd act, committing or attempting lewd act upon child under 16,” according to Myrtle Beach police.
An arrest warrant says the victim reported that around December 31, 2009, Esquivel began touching her inappropriately. A witness reported she observed Esquivel inappropriately touching the girl, who was 11-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.
Booking records for Esquivel, 37, of Myrtle Beach, says he was booked around 8:28 p.m. on Sunday and remains in the center pending bond.
