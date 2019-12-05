Myrtle Beach man accused of throwing child into chair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after allegedly throwing a child into a chair.

Christopher Andrew Yorkison has been charged with “children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person,” according to warrants obtained by News13.

Christopher Andrew Yorkison (courtesy: MBPD)

Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a report of an assault on December 4, the warrants said. Upon speaking with the reported victim, a 5-year-old girl, officers “learned that she was assaulted at her home” on December 3.

The victim had bruising to her face and reported that Yorkison had thrown her into a chair, according to the warrants.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: