Myrtle Beach man accused of throwing child into chair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after allegedly throwing a child into a chair.
Christopher Andrew Yorkison has been charged with “children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person,” according to warrants obtained by News13.
Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a report of an assault on December 4, the warrants said. Upon speaking with the reported victim, a 5-year-old girl, officers “learned that she was assaulted at her home” on December 3.
The victim had bruising to her face and reported that Yorkison had thrown her into a chair, according to the warrants.
