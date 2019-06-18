Myrtle Beach man accused of touching 13-year-old inappropriately as she slept

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

Marquai Jabriel Collins, 20, was arrested on June 12th for an incident that happened in May, according to a warrant obtained by News13 Tuesday.

The warrant suggests officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded for a sexual assault with a minor call. An investigation revealed that on May 2nd, Collins grabbed the girl inappropriately while she slept, according to the warrant. She then woke up and saw him standing over her.

Collins remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday.

According to booking records, this is his 4th arrest in Myrtle Beach in the past year. His previous charges are burglary, disorderly conduct, larceny and drug possession.