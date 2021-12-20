Myrtle Beach man accused of uploading nearly 30 images of child pornography

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after Horry County deputies say he uploaded nearly 30 sexually explicit or pornographic images and videos of a minor to the app Kik.

Robert Strasner, 31, is accused of uploading 28 images or videos that show minor(s) engaged in sexual activity or in a state of sexually explicit nudity, according to case reports obtained by News13.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies arrested Strasner at his home in Myrtle Beach, where they say he admitted to distributing the sexually explicit material as well as possessing additional images on his phone.

Strasner was served with 15 outstanding warrants for 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and was transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.