Myrtle Beach man allegedly shot victim during argument, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man who was charged in connection with a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex allegedly shot at a victim during an argument, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was allegedly called to the apartment complex by a family member, according to the warrants. Spivey got into an argument with the victim and allegedly shot him in the stomach.

Police responded to the Sandygate Village Apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after an officer in the area heard gunshots, according to the department. One person was taken to a hospital before police arrived. Their condition is unknown.

Spivey was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and simple possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 21-021842.