Myrtle Beach man arrested, accused of possessing ‘multiple files of child pornography’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly possessing “multiple files of child pornography.”

Glenn Richard Leal, Jr., 30, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on seven charges “connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor,” according to a press release from the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Leal was arrested on Thursday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators with the attorney general’s office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that lead them to Leal, according to the release. Leal allegedly possessed “multiple files of child pornography.”

Leal is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, which is “a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.”

The case will be prosecuted by the SCAG’s office.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Leal was booked around 2 p.m. Thursday and remains in the center as of 10 a.m. Friday. No bail has been set.