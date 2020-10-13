Myrtle Beach man arrested after police found him with illegal drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with more than 13 grams of illegal drugs.

An officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded Tuesday to the 6800 block of North Ocean Boulevard for a welfare check, according to an incident report. Andrew Jose Hege, of Myrtle Beach — who had his right leg in a cast — told police he was waiting for a friend and that he had just had surgery.

An officer offered to give Hege a ride, according to the report, and asked him if he had any weapons on him. Hege allegedly said he had a gun in his backpack.

After the weapon wasn’t found in the bag, Hege said it was on his body. Officers found the gun in his groin area, according to the police report.

Hege did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon and was placed under arrest for unlawful carry. Upon search, police found a pouch with 9.37 grams of methamphetamine and 4.5 grams of heroin inside Hege’s pocket.

Hege was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking meth and trafficking heroin. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Hege was arrested in August for drug possession and driving without a license. He was also arrested in May for driving without a license, according to booking records.

