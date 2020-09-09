Myrtle Beach man arrested for domestic violence for 4th time in less than a year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for domestic violence for the fourth time in less than a year, according to police.

Jeffrey Keith Price, 42, of Myrtle Beach, is accused of punching and choking a woman at a home on Withers Drive on Aug. 31, according to warrants. He’s also accused of putting a pillow over the woman’s face and continued hitting her.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and neck, police said.

Price is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He’s in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bail.

Price was arrested in Horry County six times since Oct. 30, 2019, according to booking records. Three of those six arrests were for domestic violence.

Price’s previous domestic violence arrests were on Oct. 30, 2019, Nov. 27, 2019, and Jan. 30, 2020, according to booking records. He’s also previously been arrested for resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and assault and battery.