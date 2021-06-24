Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after crashing into police vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been charged with driving under the influence after hitting a Myrtle Beach police vehicle early Thursday morning.

A Myrtle Beach officer was driving north on Kings Highway at about 12:30 a.m. when a passenger van going in the other direction made a left turn without yielding the right of way and hit the officer’s vehicle, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No one was injured, according to Lee.

Lee said that the van’s driver, Edward Grant King, was arrested in connection to the crash. King, a 23-year-old man from Myrtle Beach, was booked into jail at about 4:15 a.m. on Thursday.

He remained in jail, as of 11:30 a.m.

