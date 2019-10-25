Myrtle Beach man arrested for voyeurism, accused of recording sex acts

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly recording sex acts.

In August, police met with the victim, who said the suspect secretly recorded sex acts without her knowledge or consent in December 2018 and January 2019, according to an incident report from the Surfside Beach Police Department. The victim also reported that the suspect sent the videos to someone else.

Donald K. Lamontagne, 59, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested, the report said.

Lamontagne was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:30 a.m. on October 22, according to booking records. He was given a $3,000 bond and released around 3:40 p.m. the same day.

Donald K Lamontagne (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

LATEST HEADLINES: