Myrtle Beach man charged in deadly Halloween crash on Hwy 701

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The highway patrol has charged a Myrtle Beach man in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 701 in Horry County.

Kevin Scott, 27, of Myrtle Beach, was charged on Monday with a felony of driving under the influence, resulting in death, and two counts of felony driving under the influence, resulting in great bodily harm. The crash happened on Halloween at about 2:25 a.m.

30-year-old Shereeca Baker died in the crash. She lived in the Myrtle Beach area but was originally from Dothan, Alabama.

Troopers say Scott was driving a Ford Expedition when it ran off the road and overturned, throwing four people from the car.

Scott was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

Kevin Scott

The other three passengers were taken to local hospitals. According to the coroner, the other passengers were seriously injured.



