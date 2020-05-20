Myrtle Beach man arrested on child pornography charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to SC Attorney General, Alan Wilson.

Phillip Joseph Byrne, 61, of Myrtle Beach, is facing six charges in relation to the sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said.

Investigators received a tip from CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Byrne, Wilson said. Byrne was arrested Monday and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

These offenses are felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Byrne is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $60,000 bond.