Myrtle Beach man arrested on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Rony Roselina Antunez-Antunez, 39, of Myrtle Beach.

Antunez-Antunez is accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse material, Wilson said.

Each charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Antunez-Antunez is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: