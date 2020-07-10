Myrtle Beach man charged after allegedly assaulting woman, child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman and a child.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the 300 block of 13th Ave. South in Myrtle Beach for an assault Wednesday, according to arrest warrants.

The victim, a boy, said Maleke Quantario Murphy, 28, of Myrtle Beach, told police Murphy “picked him up off the ground and tossed him into the side of the bed in the hotel room,” according to the warrants.

Police saw the child had a cut on the top of his head. The victim’s mother said she witnessed Murphy “holding the boy in the air,” the arrest warrants state. The victim’s mother said Murphy hit her in the mouth, pulled her hair, and pushed her over a three-hour period, leaving marks on her chest.

After being read his Miranda rights, Murphy “willingly admitted that he pushed the victim a little harder than he should have,” according to the arrest warrants.

Murphy was arrested and charged with domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child. He’s held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

