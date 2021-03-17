Myrtle Beach man charged after he was seen on video stomping on victim’s head

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Wednesday after he was seen on video with two others stomping on a victim’s head in October.

Police opened the investigation Oct. 29 after reports of an assault in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Jasaih Chesser and two other unnamed suspects were seen on video stomping on the victim’s body twice and then stomping on their head four times, according to the warrants.

Chesser was charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to booking records, Chesser was previously arrested by Conway police in November and charged with disobeying a police officer and disorderly conduct.