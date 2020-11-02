Myrtle Beach man charged after police say he lied about being robbed at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 21-year-old Myrtle Beach man on Sunday after they say he lied about being robbed at gunpoint.

Michael Elliott Shoup is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation after police said he claimed that he withdrew $900 from an ATM and was robbed at gunpoint in his car.

He called authorities at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday and said he was counting his money when two men approached his car, robbed him and then left in a red Nissan, according to a police report. He followed the car until dispatchers told him to stop.

He gave police two withdrawal receipts from an ATM at the Circle K at 4408 Hwy 501, but after a police review, they were found to be account balance receipts, according to the report. Police also ran the license plate number he provided and found that no cars in South or North Carolina matched Shoup’s description of the vehicle.

He asked about financial assistance multiple times and asked if the officer could write his landlord a note about the incident, according to the police report.

There were no other witnesses, and the officer called Shoup to ask about the alleged crime. Police say that Shoup then said he only withdrew $800 from the ATM and then stepped outside the gas station to see a group of men playing a game. He played to try to double his money and said he won, but was swindled. He told police that one man said he had a gun and told Shoup to keep walking. Shoup never saw a gun.

Shoup then said he ran to his car and followed the men’s car until the dispatcher told him to stop, according to police.

He was released on a $3,500 bail.

