Myrtle Beach man charged after stabbing in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after police said he stabbed someone in the chest Tuesday.

Woodrow Homer Sellers, 46, of Myrtle Beach was charged with first-degree assault and battery after police responded to a Surfside Beach home on Aquarius Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Sellers told police the victim was hitting him while he was asleep on the couch, so Sellers pushed the victim and ran, police said. However, the victim told police he was approaching Sellers about Sellers slashing his tires when Sellers stood up from the couch and stabbed him in the chest, according to the report.

The victim told police he then struck Sellers twice in the head before fleeing the home, according to the report.

Sellers told police that he didn’t remember stabbing the victim, however, he called dispatch and admitted to it, according to the report.

Sellers was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

LATEST HEADLINES: