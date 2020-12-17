Myrtle Beach man charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man may face up to 160 years in prison after being arrested and charged with crimes related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to information released Thursday from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony Carlo Colarusso has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the individual 16 charges.

Colarusso was arrested on Wednesday after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.