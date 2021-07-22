Myrtle Beach man charged with pointing gun at victim’s head, death threats, choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Thursday morning after police said that he choked someone.

Shawn James, 39, was arrested for first-degree assault and battery, along with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, among other charges.

The victim flagged down police on Tuesday morning and said that James had attacked them, choked them and punched them in the face, according to an arrest warrant. The victim also said that James pointed a pistol at their head and threatened to kill them.

The victim had scratches on their body and had what an officer identified as possibility bruising in an eye, according to the warrant.

James identified himself as a different person, according to the warrant, and police learned his true name — and previous criminal history — after he was fingerprinted.