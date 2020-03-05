Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor who was 8 at the time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor who was eight years old at the time.

Shannon Simmons, 41, was arrested on Tuesday after officers opened an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in 2017 in Myrtle Beach. In a forensic interview, the child victim detailed how Simmons assaulted her while they were playing Xbox, police said.

The victim said she told Simmons to stop, but he would not listen to her, according to the report. She said Simmons told her, “you’ll get it when you’re older” and she took that to mean that he would try to rape her when she is older, police said in the report. He then told her not to tell anyone, police said.

“Based on the fact that the defendant, who was over 18, willfully and lewdly committed a lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body, or its parts, of the child victim who was 8 at the time, with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions, or sexual desires of the defendant or the child victim, there is probable cause to believe that the defendant did commit the crime of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree,” the warrant reads.

Simmons was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.