Myrtle Beach man charged with kidnapping after police say he forced 3 people to undress at gunpoint

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) David Daniel Cordova

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 27-year-old man on Monday and charged him with kidnapping after they said he man forced three people to undress at gunpoint.

Police responded on Saturday to Generation X on Ocean Boulevard for a kidnapping call, according to warrants. David Daniel Cordova, of Myrtle Beach, was inside the store when he accused someone of stealing his Xanax pills and he forced three people into a backroom, where he demanded that they undress. Cordova presented a handgun and made death threats, according to the warrants. 

Police found a handgun, a 45.4 grams of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine and two bottles of Xanax that he did not have a prescription for, according to warrants.

Cordova has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in ice, crank, crack (28 grams or more but less than 100 grams) and possession of a controlled substance.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Tuesday morning, on a $15,000 bail. He did not have any bail set for the kidnapping charges, as of Tuesday morning.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories