Myrtle Beach man charged with murder after woman dies of blunt force trauma

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged with murder after a woman died from blunt force trauma near Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Donald Gibel, 43, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police were called to Longhorn Drive Thursday for a death investigation and found the victim in the bedroom, according to a police report. Warrants show the victim died from blunt force trauma.

The victim died from blunt force trauma, according to warrants. The coroner’s office said the woman was 49 years old but couldn’t release the victim’s name at this time.

Gibel is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond, according to booking records.