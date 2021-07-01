Loris man charged with pouring body fluid on woman at store

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 62-year-old Loris man with assault three years after he allegedly poured body fluid on a woman at a store.

Anthony Carmine Mataro was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and battery. He was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond.

A woman told authorities in February 2018 that she was at a store when she felt a liquid being dropped onto her hair and back, according to the Loris Police Department. She approached the suspect and asked what he poured on her, and he denied doing anything, police said.

Police recognized the man from video footage of him at the store, according to the documents. When questioned about the incident, the man said he couldn’t remember everything that happened. He said he was in the store shopping, used the restroom, and when he continued to shop a woman began to accuse him of pouring something on her.

Both the victim and suspect gave DNA samples in 2018. The lab results came back on Tuesday, which identified the fluid found on the woman as “sperm” belonging to Mataro, according to police.

Mataro was arrested without incident, according to the documents. He declined to give an interview with authorities and requested a lawyer.

