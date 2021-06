MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man held a child against their will and sexually assaulted them, according to an arrest warrant from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Donald James Elmore, 56, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He received a $15,000 bond and remained in jail, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The child told police that Elmore sexually assaulted them on several different occasions this year.