Myrtle Beach man charged after allegedly stealing phones, property from beachgoers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after allegedly stealing phones and other property from people on the beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Zane Massie, 20, was charged with 10 counts of possession of stolen property, 10 counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses, and one count of resisting arrest, according to police.

Massie was allegedly found in possession of cell phones and other property reported stolen from people at beaches in the area between May 5 and June 10, according to police.

Police thanked bystanders and officers for helping identify Massie.

Massie is held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $21,402 bond, according to booking records.