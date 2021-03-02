Myrtle Beach man charged with tax evasion claimed he was exempt from taxes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a Myrtle Beach man and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Raymond Hayes, 49, filed a W-4 with his employer claiming to be exempt from taxes, according to arrest warrants. He then failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for 2017-2019, the warrants allege.

For the three years combined he had a gross income of $437,155 and evaded $25,147 in state income taxes.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.