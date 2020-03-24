Myrtle Beach man charged with voluntary manslaughter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after another man died days later in a local hospital.

Horry County police say Michael Christopher Willoughby, 29, is responsible for another man’s death. The victim, who died in the hospital on Friday, has not been identified while the coroner notifies his family.

A woman told police the victim and Willoughby fought on March 14 before the victim was admitted to the hospital on March 16, according to the warrant. The details and cause of death have not been released at this time.

Willoughby remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.