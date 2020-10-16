Myrtle Beach man faces 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a Myrtle Beach man on 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Ryan John Hibma, 33, was arrested after investigators received a report from the CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Hibma is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, according to Wilson.

Hibma was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.