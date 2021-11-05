Myrtle Beach man faces 15 child porn charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is facing 15 child porn charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Christopher James Newman, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the AG’s office. If he’s found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Newman is accused of possessing multiple files of child porn, according to the AG’s office.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday to home detention on a $15,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.